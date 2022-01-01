About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18/14mm Removable Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Clear Borosilicate Glass/Labeled with the AMG (American Made Glass) logo front and center
• Height: 10.5”
• Weight: 23.56 oz.
• Thickness: 0.125”
• Base: 3.9”
This diffused downstem perc,classic milkshake designed bong is a classic design taken to a quite respectable level of functionality. Easy on the eyes, this water pipe would give you the nostalgic feeling of being in an old school diner of back in the days sharing a milkshake with that special someone listening to oldies!
The airflow moves into the diffused downstem where it is percolated by its 6 d-slits and open-end inside it's upside down cone figure.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass of great quality thanks to American Made Glass (AMG), and this upside down cone is housed in a colored cup with a round base. There is a logo on the tube extending to the mouth that reads AMG: American Made Glass
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
