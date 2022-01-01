About this product
• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Ghost Perc
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black, White and Red-Orange Accents
• Height: 15.5”
• Weight: 22.3oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
If you were ever wondering if someone was looking back at you from the other side of photographs and paintings, you’re definitely going to think this water pipe is watching your every move. It looks like a robot, and when you catch it out of the corner of your eye, you’ll swear you saw it move.
The all-seeing eyeballs can be found on as the mouthpiece, bowl piece and as the main accent on the ghost percolator in the second chamber. The airflow begins in the bottom chamber, finding its way into the pipe through a 1 ½” inline diffuser. The bottom of the second chamber is curved upward, assisting the airflow to find the center tube leading into the second chamber where the smoke is dispersed via the robot-headed ghost perc up and out through the neck. The mouthpiece on this pipe is very unique. The hole at the top is reminiscent of the mouthpiece hole or carb hole on a bubbler or hand pipe. This invites the user to have a bit more of an intimate connection with this pipe than most other water pipes in its class.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with black, white and red-orange accents.
• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black, White and Red-Orange Accents
• Height: 15.5”
• Weight: 22.3oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
If you were ever wondering if someone was looking back at you from the other side of photographs and paintings, you’re definitely going to think this water pipe is watching your every move. It looks like a robot, and when you catch it out of the corner of your eye, you’ll swear you saw it move.
The all-seeing eyeballs can be found on as the mouthpiece, bowl piece and as the main accent on the ghost percolator in the second chamber. The airflow begins in the bottom chamber, finding its way into the pipe through a 1 ½” inline diffuser. The bottom of the second chamber is curved upward, assisting the airflow to find the center tube leading into the second chamber where the smoke is dispersed via the robot-headed ghost perc up and out through the neck. The mouthpiece on this pipe is very unique. The hole at the top is reminiscent of the mouthpiece hole or carb hole on a bubbler or hand pipe. This invites the user to have a bit more of an intimate connection with this pipe than most other water pipes in its class.
This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with black, white and red-orange accents.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet