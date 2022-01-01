• Double Chamber, Inline Diffuser, Ghost Perc

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Black, White and Red-Orange Accents

• Height: 15.5”

• Weight: 22.3oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4”



If you were ever wondering if someone was looking back at you from the other side of photographs and paintings, you’re definitely going to think this water pipe is watching your every move. It looks like a robot, and when you catch it out of the corner of your eye, you’ll swear you saw it move.



The all-seeing eyeballs can be found on as the mouthpiece, bowl piece and as the main accent on the ghost percolator in the second chamber. The airflow begins in the bottom chamber, finding its way into the pipe through a 1 ½” inline diffuser. The bottom of the second chamber is curved upward, assisting the airflow to find the center tube leading into the second chamber where the smoke is dispersed via the robot-headed ghost perc up and out through the neck. The mouthpiece on this pipe is very unique. The hole at the top is reminiscent of the mouthpiece hole or carb hole on a bubbler or hand pipe. This invites the user to have a bit more of an intimate connection with this pipe than most other water pipes in its class.



This water pipe is made from clear borosilicate glass with black, white and red-orange accents.