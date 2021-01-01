About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Downstem
• 18mm Female Joint, Silicone on Silicone
• 18mm/14mm Silicone Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Dry Herb
• Material: Silicone
• Height: 8”
• Weight: 8.1 oz
• Silicone Thickness: 4mm
• Base Diameter: 3.5”
If you're in need of a simple, straightforward piece you can always rely on for durability, portability, and practicality... look no further. This bent-neck beaker bong is super easy to use, making it fit for the least and most experienced of smokers out there! The chamber holds a silicone diffused downstem, which works to bubble your hits and cool them before you inhale. The base pops right out, so you can easily get into all the crevices for a thorough cleaning! Whether you're a super-fan of Rick & Morty, Pokemon, or Mario, we've got the piece for you.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
