About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem, Ice Pinch

• 18mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Etched & Gold Foil Accents with Illuminati Glass Logo

• Height: 14”

• Weight: 35 oz

• Glass Thickness: .25”

• Base Diameter: 4.75”



This incredible beaker bong by Illuminati Glass will elevate your smoking experience with its geometrical mastery. The details on this pipe are emblematic of excellent craftsmanship, and bring the class without looking gaudy. On the bottom of the wide beaker chamber, a full sandblast highlights the geometric mandala design containing an Illuminati Glass logo. Even the downstem is sandblasted with a gorgeous design featuring organic flow and another Illuminati logo. The neck is what draws the most immediate attention, with gold foil over deep etching with black accents. The alchemical geometry designs do a fantastic job evoking the mystery associated with the Illuminati—and they look super sharp!