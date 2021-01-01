About this product

• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb

• Fume and Cane Glasswork

• Front Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 6.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 15.5 oz



This big and bold bubbler will help you swirl your cares away. Featuring a caned rasta design and color scheme, this piece will have you feeling like having fun in the sun on a warm island day. This bubbler has four water chambers, which means four times the filtration of your smoke.