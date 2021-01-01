About this product

• Single Chamber, Removable Downstem, Ice Catch

• 18mm Female Joint, Silicone on Silicone

• 18mm/14mm Removable Downstem

• 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Colored Silicone w/ Hundred Dollar Bill Pattern

• Height: 13.5”

• Weight: 18 oz.

• Silicone Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.5”



The Get Money silicone bong is an insane bargain for its indestructibility. Made of flexible but strong silicone, the only glass in this bong is the multihole bowl piece. Not only do the holes give you a more even burn, the bowl piece is pretty sturdy in its own right. The body of this pipe comes apart into 2 pieces, allowing you to clean it with ease. The top piece features a disc with holes that functions as an ice catch, and also ensures no splashback is possible. The angle of the piece allows for easy smoking right off a table, and is a surprisingly stable design. The front of the bong also features 4 ridged indents for a solid grip.