About this product

• Double Chamber, Jellyfish Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Gender Changer, Bowl Pieces for Dry Herb, and Other Accessories Available

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Lookah Logos

• Height: 12”

• Weight: 23.85 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4.25”



Revisit the refined side of Lookah Glass with this antique-inspired dab rig. Sitting on a broad and heavy base, the main chamber is home to a jellyfish perc with 10 arms for simultaneous percolation that’s delightful to watch. After a vigorous bubbling, your vapor and water will travel up the three pseudo-recyclers that connect the main chamber to the top one.



The input of three airflow sources makes for natural percolation and more bubbles up top, before all three arms and the tiny tube in the central column let your water back down into the main chamber while your smooth and silky vapor exits the mouthpiece. The classic lantern silhouette is definitely present in this piece, but Lookah has given it a slick scientific aspect as well. This beautiful hybrid will look right at home in a display case or your coffee table, and with Lookah Glass quality, it’ll last years to come.