About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Zanfirico and Stringer Glasswork

• Front Carb Hole

• Made In USA

• Height: Approx 5”

• Weight: 2.7 oz.



Wiggling its way into your heart from the stars, this friendly little alien is ready to share the good times and good vibes. Keep it on your desk when you're busy - it's a companionable fellow! Each alien comes from a different star, so every pipe is unique with its own pattern and color. Just watch out for its mortal enemy, the Space Predator...

