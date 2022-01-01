About this product
• Triple Chamber, Disc Perc, Cone Perc, Recycler
• 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Tobacco & Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Diamond Glass Logo
• Height: 6.5”
• Weight: 11 oz
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4”
Diamond Glass does it again with another classic, throwback piece, giving us all feels from the olden days. This Diamond Glass beauty sits at 6.5-inches tall, with one arm of the recycler coming from the second chamber to the main chamber for some filtration, while the recycler arm connected to the joint picks it right up from the main chamber and continues the filtration process before soaking it all up. Above all this, is a huge cone perc, with to filter out your smoke before it enters the neck of the water pipe. The disc perc in the main chamber makes some pretty rad bubbles that allow for more smoke and a better chance at getting lit! This water pipe is an average size pipe, packed with everything you need to enjoy your days. Take it everywhere with you without worrying how it will fit into your day, because trust me, it will fit!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
