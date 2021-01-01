About this product

• Double Chamber, Double Mushroom Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents

• Height: 12.25”

• Weight: 24.1 oz.

• Thickness: 0.138”

• Base: 3.77"



Grab your seats people, its gonna be a trippy ride! The Mushroom Mushroom Water Pipe includes not one, but TWO adorable mushroom percs! That's like, double the amount of mushroom percs most water pipes have, am I right? This piece also takes an interesting approach on the angled mouthpiece. Rather than just having a bend for easier smoking access, the mouthpiece is attached at the side of the neck and angled 45 degrees. The bowlpiece includes a little handle matching the color of the mushrooms, tying the whole piece together. And don't overlook that recycler, everyone likes a smooth hit. It's matchy. Its trippy. Its cute. Its everything you could need in a bong.