About this product

• Glass Directional Carb Cap

• For Legal Concentrate Use

• Diameter: 1.35”

• Fits Flat & Diagonal Banger Nails

• Height: 1.35”

• Weight: .4 oz



No great dab session is complete without a carb cap. These handy little tools let you control airflow into your banger, so you inhale more vapor and less air. These carb caps are directional, which means you can rotate them to direct airflow to push your dab around for even vaporization and make the absolute most of your concentrates.