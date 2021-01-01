About this product

• Hemp Wick

• Material: Hemp & Beeswax

• Size: 10 ft/3m

• Weight: .15 oz



Avoid the invasive flavor of butane with a hemp wick roll by RAW. Made of natural, unbleached hemp and pure beeswax, these wicks are totally organic. The hemp is grown without pesticides or chemical fertilizers, and the beeswax is supplied by the president of the Polish Association of Beekeepers—so you can be sure no effort was spared in ensuring the purity of this product. This product is windmill-powered, chlorine free, vegan friendly, and contains no Genetically Modified Organisms.