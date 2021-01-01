About this product

• Single Chamber, Inline Diffuser

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Banger Nail for Legal Concentrate

• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents & Gold Lookah Glass Logos

• Height: 8.75”

• Weight: 22.35 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 4”

• Brands: Lookah Glass



Looking for a sturdy piece that you can proudly display AND use it as a daily driver? The Ribbed Sundae by Lookah Glass is it. Structured like a heavy-duty trophy or award, it’s incredibly heavy at the base and offers superior stability. Within the bottom of the chamber, the intake transitions to an inline diffuser with 12 slits to start a beautiful show percolating your water and vapor. From there, your vapor will rise up and fill the scoop-shaped sphere at the top of the piece, and you’ll enjoy the flavors of your favorite concentrate.