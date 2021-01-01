About this product

• Color: Silver or Black

• Fuel Type: Butane

• Maximum Temperature: 1300°C/2500°F

• Weight: 12 oz

• Height: 6.75”

• Adjustable Gas Flow Valve



This high powered butane torch ignites five separate flame jets, giving you superior heating power for a variety of applications. This torch gives you an even burn with a flame size that you can control with the adjustable switch. Featuring a safety on/off switch, this torch operates with a push-button ignition. With heavy construction, frequent smokers or dabbers will appreciate this product’s durability as well as its immense power.