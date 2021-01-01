About this product
• Dimensions: 3.5” x 2"
• Reservoir Capacity: 14 oz.
• Weight: 8.1 oz.
Decorate while storing your goodies in these sculpted storage jars. Made with thick glass that won’t budge when stored anywhere. Sealed tightly with rubber cap that is easy to clean with the jar!
