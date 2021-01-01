About this product

• Dimensions: 8” x 5.5”

• Depth: .6”

• Weight: 5 oz.



This is the rolling tray you’ve been waiting for. Easy to carry, just roll it up or fold it or shove it into a bag. Perfect for road trips and camping/festivals. The surface is slightly tacky so your papers and legal dry herb won’t slide around. And the .6” depth gives you plenty of room to keep from spilling.