About this product
• Single Chamber; Diffused Fixed Stem Perc
• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Silicone
• 14mm Male Bowl Piece
• Colored Silicone
• Height: 6.5”
• Weight: 7.5 oz
• Base Diameter: 1.45”
Fulfill your eye's sweet feen with this Silicone Ice Cream Cone Water Pipe! This Silicone Ice Cream Water Pipe is ready to provide you with the most mobile puffing experience you’ve ever had. The pipe itself consists of three pieces and the removeable insert on the side: the cone (main body), ice cream with its cherry (top), and the mouthpiece in the ice cream. To clean this piece, just pull out the mouthpiece, then pull off the ice cream top, and go for broke with a little soap and warm water! Pop it back in, and it’s back to being watertight. This pipe is mainly silicone except for the insert, so you can throw it in your bag or drop your ice cream with minimal damage to it. With the hole from the intake to the chamber, this silicone pipe even bubbles for a little extra freshness to your hits. The perfect rig for packing up and going on an adventure!
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
