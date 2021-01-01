About this product

• Internal Dimensions: 7.5” x 8”

• External Dimensions: 9.25” x 9”

• Depth: 1”

• Weight: 4.6 oz.



This is the rolling tray you’ve been waiting for. Easy to carry, just roll it up or fold it or shove it into a bag. Perfect for road trips and camping/festivals. The surface is slightly tacky so your papers and herb won’t slide around. And the 1” depth gives you plenty of room to keep from spilling.