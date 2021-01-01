Loading…
Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Silicone Rolling Tray

• Internal Dimensions: 7.5” x 8”
• External Dimensions: 9.25” x 9”
• Depth: 1”
• Weight: 4.6 oz.

This is the rolling tray you’ve been waiting for. Easy to carry, just roll it up or fold it or shove it into a bag. Perfect for road trips and camping/festivals. The surface is slightly tacky so your papers and herb won’t slide around. And the 1” depth gives you plenty of room to keep from spilling.
