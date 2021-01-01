About this product

• Silicone Pipe for Dry Herb

• Removable Glass Bowl

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4.3”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece & Carb Hole Diameter: .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 2.25 oz



In need of a portable smoking setup? These multi-colored silicone spoon pipes are flexible, durable, and come with a removable glass bowl for dry herb. On the bottom of the pipe neck you’ll find a poker tool to help you pack and unpack your bowls. Underneath the bowl, a small stash compartment with removable cap allows you to carry a bowl or two with you wherever you go.