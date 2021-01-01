About this product

• Single Chamber; Downstem Perc, Ice Pinch

• Various Colors Available: Aqua, Royal Blue, Orange, Black, Translucent Green

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available

• Height: 10.25”

• Weight: 30oz.

• Thickness: 0.15”

• Base: 4.75”



And now introducing to you the smaller version of our Soft Glass Skull Bong! Crawling up the neck of this water pipe are twists and turns that give a little light in the dark. It features a fixed/plugged stem, but ups the game with 6 diffusion slits to make extremely great percolation possible in the smaller chamber; and the bottom chamber is pretty small considering that we’ve got a smaller version of our huge Skull Bong. Introducing, a pipe that may make your experience out of this world. Count yourself in for a great smoking experience!