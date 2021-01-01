About this product

• Single Chamber, Inline Perc

• 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass

• 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb

• Pineapple Shape w/Green & Brown Accents

• Height: 10.5”

• Weight: 23.6 oz.

• Glass Thickness: .125”

• Base Diameter: 3.75”



The pineapple just gives it all away. Spongebob’s home has been remade into a water pipe! Beautifully made to look great while displayed or used. People would never guess if its a pineapple sculpture or a water pipe, but let's keep that between us.The percolation is an inline perc, great for diffusion and filtration when being used as a water pipe. Spongebob would be so proud of this invention!