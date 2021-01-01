About this product
• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb
• Right Carb Hole
• Length: Approx 6”
• Bowl Diameter: Approx .85”
• Mouthpiece Diameter: .3”
• Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2”
• Weight: 17.2 oz
Finally, a bubbler perfect for the lefties among us! This three-chambered bubbler has a tilt to it that evokes motion, giving the piece a dynamic stance without sacrificing stability. The stringer work throughout this piece is nicely fluid, and beautiful to watch smoke bubbling in. Each chamber has an open-ended stem, giving you three rounds of cooling water filtration before smoke escapes through the wide mouthpiece. This piece has a carb hole on the right side, making it ideal for the left-handed smoker!
