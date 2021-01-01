About this product

• Glass Steamroller for Legal Dry Herb

• Sculpted Glasswork

• Front Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 10.5”

• Weight: 10.1 oz.

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .5”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .25"

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125"



Rise and shine, sleepyhead! The playful dragon inhabiting this steamroller will huff, and puff, and help you start your day off right. Don’t worry about her rolling away! Even though she’s a steam roller, her home comes equipped with glass pegs to keep her safe and sound. The dragon, bowl, and ends of this steamroller are tinted yellow with a slight fume to the glasswork, while the dragon has extra colorful fins. This is one of the most regal steamrollers out there!



The bowl draft on this pipe is 0.125”, the carb hole is 0.25”, and the mouthpiece is a whopping 0.5” in diameter, for extra big rips.