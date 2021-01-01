About this product

• Glass Bubbler Pipe for Dry Herb

• Fumed Glasswork

• Front Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 6.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 15.5 oz



Get a swirly bubbler to laze the day away. Perfect for the cozy, couch-crashing smoke sesh, these eye-catching caravan bubblers are a great way to get water pipe filtration in a more manageable package. The Sunset Swirl caravan quadruple bubbler is decorated with canes of fumed yellow, with a fumed pink base to ensure this piece is as beautiful when smoking as it is when sitting on your table. And with four water chambers to diffuse your smoke, you'll be taking cooled and filtered hits all day long.