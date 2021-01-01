About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Left Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 8.5”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .85”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .2”

• Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .15”

• Weight: 8.2 oz



Get your groove on with a Sweet Sax bubbler. This tall drink of water is made of clear glass with deep colored accents, so you can see the smoke you’re pulling. The huge chamber holds plenty of water for plenty of bubbles below the large bowl. The design of this pipe features an abundance of prunts: little glass beads fused to the outside of the piece. Aside from bestowing a unique look on this piece, the prunts are great for improving your grip on the piece. A few hits from this bubbler will have you bumpin’ in no time!