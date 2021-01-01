About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• No Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 6”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece Diameter: .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .125”

• Weight: 4 oz



Let your imagination take flight with this spoon-style glass pipe. Featuring one-of-a-kind design, this piece is shaped like a majestic bird of prey. Its bowl sits in the center of the piece between the creature’s legs. It’s so well-hidden that you could flip it over and stick it on your shelf when Grandma visits, and no one will be any the wiser.



With no carb hole, this is a one-hitter, and the clear pink body allows you to see the smoke you’re inhaling. Bonus feature: you can rest the pipe on either the feet or wings! This pipe comes in two color schemes: pink body with green, blue and black accents, or pink body with black and blue accents.