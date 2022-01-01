About this product
• Double Chamber, Inline Perc, Recycler
• 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb
• Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents
• Height: 8”
• Weight: 12 oz.
• Glass Thickness: 4.2 mm
• Base Diameter: 3.5”
Ready for a night out gambling? The Gambler is prepped with his money tube in hand to return with money bags! There’s a lot going on in the curvy shapes and design, including a regulator, inline, and cycler perc! This pipe features an inline perc, with a recycler that sits right above the percolator in the cubed dice attached to the cylinder or money tube housing the inline perc. When you fill it up with water, get ready for a great show and a super smooth hit.
Airflow passes into the inline perc, and is pulled up the side tube along with some of the water. Once it reaches the top chamber, it moves back down through the dynamic tube regulating chamber and repeats the process, with some of the smoke being diverted out through the mouthpiece.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
