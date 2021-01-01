About this product

• Glass Bubbler for Dry Herb

• Left Side Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 6”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece Hole Diameter: .25”

• Carb Hole Diameter: .25”

• Draft Hole Diameter: .2”

• Weight: 4.5 oz



Command the sidewalk! With the Pedestrian in hand, you're the king of the concrete. This sleek, minimalist bubbler by New Amsterdam is perfect for at home or on the go. It has a hefty bubble chamber with a diffused downstem and a stable base so that it stands up when not in use.