• Single Chamber, Inline Diffuser
• 14 mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass
• 14 mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Her
• Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Frosted Mappings and Accents
• Height: 9.5”
• Weight: 18 oz.
• Glass Thickness: .125”
• Base Diameter: 4.75”
Travel the world in a fortnight with this unique, easy on the eyes water pipe! Created with quality glass with a bowl piece designed for easy removal by Chakra. Traveling the globe in a fortnight features a thick strong base enabling it to stand steady going up a neck-like passage where the handle is attached to the inline diffuser. The airflow moves into the downstem and is percolated by its inline diffuser with its 9 D-slits and open end. Afterwards it is free to move up the lantern shaped neck and into the mouth. This water pipe is made with clear borosilicate glass with frosted land shapes and accents! Hop on that cloud now and spirit yourself away!
Smoking Outlet
Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction.
We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right.
In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered.
We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100!
SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet
