Logo for the brand Smoking Outlet

Smoking Outlet

Triple Play Male Bowl Piece by Diamond Glass

About this product

• Glass Bowl Piece
• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use
• Joint Size: 14mm or 18mm
• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass
• Bowl Diameter: .8”
• Height: 2.5”
• Weight: 1.25 oz

These classy bowl pieces will have your pipe looking sharp. Featuring an ample bowl nestled inside a partial pyramid shape, one of these pieces will give your smoke sessions a real edge. Available in multiple colors, each of these bowl pieces displays the classic gold Diamond Glass logo, and a text logo stamped diagonally for good measure. Pick up one of these to class up the joint—of your favorite pipe, that is. This bowl piece can be had in a 14mm or 18mm joint option.
