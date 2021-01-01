About this product

• Glass Bowl Piece

• For Tobacco or Legal Dry Herb Use

• Joint Size: 14mm or 18mm

• Joint Style: Frosted, Glass on Glass

• Bowl Diameter: .8”

• Height: 2.5”

• Weight: 1.25 oz



These classy bowl pieces will have your pipe looking sharp. Featuring an ample bowl nestled inside a partial pyramid shape, one of these pieces will give your smoke sessions a real edge. Available in multiple colors, each of these bowl pieces displays the classic gold Diamond Glass logo, and a text logo stamped diagonally for good measure. Pick up one of these to class up the joint—of your favorite pipe, that is. This bowl piece can be had in a 14mm or 18mm joint option.