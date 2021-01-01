About this product

• Glass Spoon Pipe for Dry Herb

• Cane Glasswork

• Front Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 4”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx .75”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25”

• Weight: 5.4 oz



Woah dude! This terrific spoon pipe is totally tubular! It's the tubular toker! Twisty tendrils tell of radical waves and groovy surf, so load up with your fave greens before you hit the beach, and the Tubular Toker will keep you soaring the evening away. Each of these pipes features a metallic undertone as a complement to the caning, for a little bit of sparkle to your smoke session.