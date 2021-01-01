About this product

• Glass Hammer Pipe for Dry Herb

• Left Side Carb Hole

• Length: Approx 8”

• Bowl Diameter: Approx 1”

• Mouthpiece, Carb & Draft Hole Diameter: .25”

• Weight: 8 oz



The aliens have landed right on your coffee table, and they’ve brought with them one of the nicest bubblers you’re going to find, both in style and in smoke. This hammer bubbler is as good as it gets. Featuring a large flat bottom on the chamber, there is no knocking this one over. And the design is beautiful. Inside the classic UFO shape with portholes is where you’ll find the bubbler’s chamber. This leads out to the neck, which is crafted with subtle yet distinct porthole designs of its own. The deep blue color of the bowl is luxurious and reminiscent of the sky in the final moments between day and night. The bowl itself is large enough for friendly sesh. Meet your new daily smoker.