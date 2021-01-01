About this product

If you’re looking for a new lighter, check out this new technology. Using only electricity, this arc lighter produces enough localized heat to light cigarettes and wicks more safely and efficiently than a traditional lighter. This one comes in a slick silver, with its own usb cable and cleaning brush. When the lighter gets low, there’s no fiddling around with butane—just plug it in and wait for the LED on the bottom to light up and let you know it’s fully-charged. Ditch the flame: electricity is the game!