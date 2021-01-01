About this product

Lighters don’t come any cooler than this one. As an electric arc lighter, this thing produces and extremely high and local heat to light your cigarettes and wicks. It’s compact and feels solid in the hand, as well as being etched with an awesome dragon pattern. This kit contains both a cleaning brush and a USB cable for charging. When the lighter needs juice, just plug it in and wait for the LED light to pop on, indicating that the charging cycle is complete. Ditch the flame: electricity is the game!