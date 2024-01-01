The kind of strain that makes even chores enjoyable, Pinky’s Advice will give you a significantly euphoric head buzz and an easygoing state of mind. A sweet and floral morning smoke that’ll leave you feeling motivated, you’ll likely also find yourself with the giggles.

​​Smyth Cannabis Co. cured resin carts are made using resin extracted from our own small-batch flower. They are compatible with all 510 threaded batteries.



Whereas live resin uses cannabis that has been frozen immediately after harvest, cured resin uses dried cannabis that has undergone a two-week long curing process. The curing process dries out the cannabis and breaks down chlorophyll to accentuate the terpene profile and create a smoother experience.

