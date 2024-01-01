About this product
About this strain
Pinky's Advice is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, energetic, and talkative. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Pinky's Advice, before let us know! Leave a review.
About this brand
Smyth Cannabis Co.
License(s)
- MA, US: MRN282815
- MA, US: MPN281746
- MA, US: MCN281411
- MA, US: MP281746
