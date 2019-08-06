Loading…
Logo for the brand Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

ONLY $15.99ea | 5X INDICA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD
About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)

GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each

Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)

Description:

Smooth piney Kush flavored Indica with a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging.

Current Indica Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain.

About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon.

Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious

Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria.

Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill.

Smooth piney fresh Kush flavored indica that will smooth out all the sharp edges of your day. With a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging, Snap EDC indica strains will leave you fully satisfied. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.

510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Test Reports)
Non-GMO

Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)

Watermelon Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!