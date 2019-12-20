Loading…
Logo for the brand Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

Snap Delta 8 by Stoned Ape - Free Shipping orders over $50

ONLY $15.99ea | 5X SATIVA Delta -8 THC Cartridges | Five Pack

HybridTHC 18%CBD
About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)
GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each

Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)

Description:

A smooth yet energizing Sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect.

Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.

About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.

Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor

Common effects: A clean level-headed high.

Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.

An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.

510 Thread Battery Compatible
Farm Bill Compliant
1000mg Delta-8 THC
<.3% Delta-9 THC
USP Grade Terpenes
USA Grown Hemp
Third Party Tested
Analytical Documentation (Tests)
Non-GMO

Warnings on Website
(Only available where allowed)

Banana Split effects

Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
36% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
