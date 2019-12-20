About this product

(Orders over $50 receive FREE Delta 8 Gummies)

GET MORE FOR YOUR MONEY with the Snap Five Pack ! Five Carts at an amazingly low $15.99 each



Delta-8 THC Cartridge - HYBRID - 5 Grams ( Five 1 Gram/1000mg Cartridges)



Description:



A smooth yet energizing Sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect.



Current Sativa Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Banana Split Strain.



About the Banana Split Strain : Sativa-dominant cross of the famous Tangie and Banana Sherbert strains.



Flavor: Insanely refreshing citrus aroma coupled with just perfect banana sherbet flavor



Common effects: A clean level-headed high.



Common Uses: Anyone looking to have a productive day, while still in a state of bliss.



An energizing sativa dominant high followed by a happy cerebral effect. Crafted using USP grade terpenes and lab tested Delta 8 distillate.



510 Thread Battery Compatible

Farm Bill Compliant

1000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Tests)

Non-GMO



Warnings on Website

(Only available where allowed)



