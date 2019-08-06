About this product

Smooth piney Kush flavored Indica with a perfect body relaxing body high and subtle head massaging.



Current Indica Delta-8 Cartridge Batch is Based on the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain.



About the Watermelon Zkittlez Strain : indica-dominant strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon.



Flavor: wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious



Common effects: Quick Setting high that delivers a powerful, head-rushing euphoria.



Common Uses: End of the day couch-lock and chill.



510 Thread Battery Compatible

Farm Bill Compliant

1000mg Delta-8 THC

<.3% Delta-9 THC

USP Grade Terpenes

USA Grown Hemp

Third Party Tested

Analytical Documentation (Test Reports)

Non-GMO



(Only available where allowed)

