 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Snodgrass Family Genetics
Snodgrass Family Genetics Cover Photo

Snodgrass Family Genetics

Peach Orchard Team Farm: D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified.

The Chronic Cannabis Casa overlooking the Peach Orchard Team Farm
The Chronic Cannabis Casa overlooking the Peach Orchard Team Farm

About Snodgrass Family Genetics

At Snodgrass Family Genetics you can rest assured that the products you consume are cultivated with insurmountable passion and sustainable ethics. As connoisseurs of the gardening process, we pride ourselves in growing certifiable clean, craft quality cannabis. Our plants are 100% free of chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, and pesticides. In addition to being Clean Green certified, we are also D.E.M Pure, which means our garden is recognized as an environmentally responsible, biologically intelligent farm with many closed loop systems. In Oregon we currently offer 5 strains as well as our signature craft made CO2 Oil Cartridges made with organic, D.E.M Pure, Clean Green Certified, sun grown cannabis.