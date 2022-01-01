About this product
We’ve blended our 100% hemp-derived CBD extract with fractionated coconut oil and all natural herbs and spices. The result is a mouth-watering formula that recreates the aroma and flavor of chicken.
Formulated for all animals with endocannabinoid systems
Apply over the top of food, add to water, or give orally
Natural vegan ingredients
Ingredients:Hemp-derived CBD extract, natural essences, and fractionated coconut oil (MCT).
About this brand
Social CBD
From the beginning, we’ve been on a mission to deliver pure products, award-winning formulas, and trusted truths to our customers about what hemp can do for our health.
We believe in sparking a movement around better self-care and greater health and it starts with the right conversations, and we cannot wait to show you all the things that we believe Social stands for.
