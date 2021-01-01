About this product

Working with small spaces but still want the best quality product possible? Look no further, we have everything you need to start your all natural cultivation. Enjoy our perfected growing recipe through your plant’s complete life-cycle without the time consuming guesswork of nutrient mixing. Just add water. This kit is perfectly sized to grow just about anywhere and an incredible value during our summer pricing. Let’s grow together! This Kit Includes: (1) 12.4 gallon tank, (2) 6.6 gallon pots, (1) 1.5 ft³ SoHum Soil, (2) 5 oz perlite bags, (1) Best Practices and Getting Started guide.