SOL CANNA
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
25 products
Flower
Double Strawberry Diesel
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Dank Dough
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Florida Gas
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Graboid Fuel
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Shady Boof
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Warheadz
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Bosscotti
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Bubblehead
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Ghost Cookies
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Florida Oranges
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Cadillac Rainbows
by SOL CANNA
Flower
AK47
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Cap Junky
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Cherry Bang Bang
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Holy GMOly
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Humboldt's Most Wanted
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Jungle Fuel
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Triangle Irene
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Gushermintz
by SOL CANNA
Flower
U762
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Sherb Pop
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Wedding Fritter
by SOL CANNA
Flower
PLCG - Platinum Lemon Cherry Gelato
by SOL CANNA
Flower
Pluto 51
by SOL CANNA
