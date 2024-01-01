  • Artisanal, vegan and single origin. Meet Somatik Sparks.
  • Sip it. Shoot it. Spike it. The perfect morning pick me up.
Logo for the brand Somatik

Somatik

Mind body balance through cannabis.
All categoriesEdibles

THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks

7 products
Product image for Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg
Chocolates
Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Coffee Beans 75mg
by Somatik
Product image for Cold Brew Coffee 30mg
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee 30mg
by Somatik
Product image for High Dose Cold Brew 80mg
Beverages
High Dose Cold Brew 80mg
by Somatik
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Dark Chocolate Golden Berries 16mg
Chocolates
1:1 Dark Chocolate Golden Berries 16mg
by Somatik
THC 8%
CBD 8%
Product image for Cold Brew Coffee 80mg
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee 80mg
by Somatik
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cold Brew Coffee Shot 10mg
Beverages
Cold Brew Coffee Shot 10mg
by Somatik
Product image for Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Goji Berries CBD 2:1 90MG
Chocolates
Sparks: Vegan Chocolate Goji Berries CBD 2:1 90MG
by Somatik