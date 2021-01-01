Soul Addict
Holy Cacao Hemp Butter
About this product
This small batch, dark chocolate is the perfect way to add calm to your daily wellness ritual. It's your chocolate, with benefits.
How to use: Day or night, add to your favorite teas, smoothies, tonics, raw foods, or take 1 tsp. a day straight from the jar.
How to use: Day or night, add to your favorite teas, smoothies, tonics, raw foods, or take 1 tsp. a day straight from the jar.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!