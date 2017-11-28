Soulshine Cannabis was founded in 2015 in Renton, WA, with a mission to be an environmentally conscious indoor grow that produces cannabis for a higher purpose.



Our team prides itself on producing popular and potent strains that are made into solventless hash, kief, and infused pre-rolls - all from 100% indoor nugs.



Soulshine Cannabis also leads the industry in eco-conscious packaging. Our recyclable boxes are printed with vegetable based ink and include a 100% compostable bag and window. These sustainable packaging alternatives have so far helped keep over 1.54 million mylar bags, tubes or jars from reaching a landfill.



Soulshine Cannabis also donates a percentage of all sales to Emerald City Pet Rescue, a no-kill shelter that rescues, rehabilitates and re-homes abused and neglected animals. Soulshine’s donations have helped save over 2,000 animals

since 2015.

