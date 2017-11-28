Bubble Hash Drink - Lodi Dodi Watermelon - 100mg
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Lodi Dodi effects
Reported by real people like you
104 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
