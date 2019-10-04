Southie Adams
Grease Monkey Blunts 4g 4-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
From the streets of Southie to his 90-acre farm in The Berkshires, Southie Adams is spreading his righteous vibes throughout New England. Master of his craft and connoisseur of blazing blunts his revolution has begun. Southie Adams blunts are brimming full of glowing greatness and simplicity in every pack. These 1 gram blunts are wrapped to perfection using Nova Farms’ finest sungrown flower. Isn’t it time you venture out to new heights?
Grease Monkey is an Indica dominant hybrid, created through crossing the classic GG#4 witH Cookies & Cream. This potent cultivar brings on powerful effects and highly enticing flavor, flawlessly fusing both of its parent strains. With each rich inhale comes flavors of nutty vanilla and sweet skunky diesel.
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
306 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
