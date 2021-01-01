Loading…
Logo for the brand Space Coyote

Space Coyote

Indica Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Rich in terpenes and bursting with flavor, our Indica Hash Joint is rolled with delicious full flower and Nasha Extract's premium ice water hash. Get ready to fall head over heels for the delectable smell upon first popping the packaging open. Let go with the Indica’s mind-melting relaxation. We feel like this can only be described as a tropical vacation in a joint.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!