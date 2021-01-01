Space Coyote
Indica Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Rich in terpenes and bursting with flavor, our Indica Hash Joint is rolled with delicious full flower and Nasha Extract's premium ice water hash. Get ready to fall head over heels for the delectable smell upon first popping the packaging open. Let go with the Indica’s mind-melting relaxation. We feel like this can only be described as a tropical vacation in a joint.
