Logo for the brand Space Coyote

Space Coyote

Sativa Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

Rich in terpenes and thus bursting with flavor, our Sativa Hash Joint is rolled with delicious full flower and Nasha Extract's premium ice water hash. It’s energizing effects can be described as the general feeling of someone pulling your eyes open, making you the wittiest, most joyful version of yourself that you can be. You can never go wrong with good music, great company, and one of these babies.
