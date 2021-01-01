About this product

Dubbed as ‘Sunshine in a Tube’ internally by the Space Coyote team, this Sativa THCa Joint has the added boost of THCa Crystalline from Guild Extracts, clocking in at 97% pure THC. After careful research and development, we landed on lucky number 7 for a THCa content of 7% to keep the burn smooth and not harsh, yet deliver that added kick you are wanting.