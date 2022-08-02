Gem Guice is an organic simple syrup with ice water hash. This Guice is so tasty, it can be poured over pancakes or ice cream, added to sparkling water or you can drink it straight! All SpaceGem products are handmade in Humboldt County with organic and vegan ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and love.



Ingredients: water, organic sugar, ice water hash, organic coconut oil, citric acid, organic flavoring



*Contains Coconut